Suspects in Mankessim murder should be killed instantly – Computer Man

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has called for the instant killing of the two suspects who have confessed to killing a 22-year-old woman at Mankessim.



According to Computer Man, the laws of Ghana must be amended for the likes of Michael Darko and Christopher Ekow Clarke to be dealt with instant justice.



“In the era of Rawlings, we never experienced such tragedies because of military rule.



“Now the state is going to spend money to even house them. But there should be a law that stipulates that persons arrested for such extreme offences, should be killed instantly because even the bible says he who draws the sword dies by the sword. So as soon as they admitted to the murder, they should have been finished right away,” Computer Man said in an interview with Oman Channel.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has established the identity of a second victim who was killed by the suspects.



According to the police, the suspects who killed and buried their suspects were engaged in ritual killings and lured some of their victims by posing as travel agents.



The police said it is also following leads on the possibility of a third victim killed by the two.



