Suspects bolt as Immigration service intercepts 2,497 Togo-bound parcels of weed

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service have seized some 2,497 slabs of substances suspected to be marijuana at Atikpui in the Ho Municipality.



The substance which was hidden in industrial sacks, according to the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Command of GIS, Inspector Felix Klu Adjei, was intercepted at the border town along Ghana’s boundary with Togo on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Joanna S.A Agbeti, Commander for Shia Border Post narrated that the suspects were conveying the suspected Indian hemp from Ghana to Togo using an Urvan bus.



Officials of GIS noted that the vehicle got stuck at a point due to the bad nature of the unapproved route the suspects were using. The suspects then decided to offload the vehicle to help it navigate the road.



He said an informant took notice of the sacks and notified the Immigration Service about his suspicion. The Nyive Sector Command deployed a team to ascertain the information and the suspected owners of the goods upon realizing that they have been found out abandoned the consignments and fled.



The Sector Commander for Nyive, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Abdulai Zakaria thanked the informant for the information leading to the discovery while urging residents in the region, especially those living along Ghana’s boundary with Togo to cooperate and collaborate with security agencies in the fight against illicit activities.



Meanwhile, the Immigration Service after completing the necessary processes has handed over the exhibits to the Narcotics Control Board on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



