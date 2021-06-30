Suspects arrested for Jamestown ‘bullion van’ robbery released – Police

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four persons arrested by the Police in connection with a bullion van attack in Jamestown in which a Police Officer and an eyewitness were killed have been released.



According to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, the individuals were found not to have any connection with the incident.



CID Boss COP Isaac Ken Yeboah revealed that the suspects were nowhere around the crime scene on the day of the robbery.



Speaking at a press conference to update the media on major robbery and election violence incidents that his unit was investigating, he indicated that one Joseph Kwaku Abrefa alias Busia who leads multiple robbery gangs has been arrested in possible connection with the robbery in question, including several others.



He said “initially, we arrested four people based on some suspicion. But later we realized they were not even at the scene. So we could not link them to the crime.”



Meanwhile, four armed robbers who were arrested following a robbery incident in Obuasi in the Ashanti region have admitted taking part in the murder of the late Mfantsiman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



The robbers, according to the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, who were arrested during a robbery incident on the Obuasi Highway on May 11, admitted during taking part in the murder of the late MP during interrogations.



Addressing the press on Wednesday, COP Ken Yeboah said the robbers have been tried and jailed 20 years each for the robbery incident but are yet to be arraigned and tried for the murder of the late Mfantseman MP.



According to COP Ken Yeboah, one of the armed robbers who were of Fulani extraction was shot and killed while about three more are on the run.



Mr. Hayford was shot and killed after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.



Eyewitnesses say the suspected armed robbers numbering about six shot at the MP’s vehicle when his driver attempted to drive away from the robbery operation.