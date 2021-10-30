Suspected yellow fever outbreak Savannah Region, 8 killed

Health News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ghana Health Service has issued a statement announcing that there is a suspected case of Yellow Fever recorded in the Savannah Region.



Eight persons are said to have died from the suspected Yellow Fever.



According to the GHS, samples taken to test for other viral infections such as Ebola, Lassa, Marbug and Zika all tested negative.



It said the affected persons were nomads from slated communities in the West and North Gonja.



The GHS has therefore admonished the public to avoid mosquito bites or take the vaccination against Yellow Fever if they had never taken it.







