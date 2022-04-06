Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fijai residents lynch suspected thief



Man steals car belonging to Catholic priest



Mother of deceased man recounts moment of lynching



A suspected thief now identified as Nana Kojo Dua, alias Power, has been beaten to death by a mob at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.



His lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 2022, lying in a pool of blood.



Confirming the incident in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, Assembly Member for the area, Ramatu Ibrahim, said the immediate circumstance surrounding the death of Power is not known.



He, however, pointed out that the deceased is known to be a serial thief in the neighbourhood.



“I was informed this dawn that a suspected thief has been beaten to death. I came and saw the lifeless body of the young man lying in a pool of blood. The sad aspect of the issue is that after killing him, the mob dumped the body at the house of his mother. I have informed the police so we are waiting for them to convey the body,” she indicated.



As reported by 3news.com, the deceased, according to residents of Fijai, is known for dressing up like a Roman Catholic priest to embark on his marauding activities.



Some members of the Fijai community in an interview with Connect FM recounted an instance where Power is said to have dressed up like a Catholic priest and stole a car belonging to an actual Catholic priest.



According to the mother of Nana Kojo Dua, she witnessed her son being lynched to death for an alleged theft.



“I was at home when one of my children came to inform me that my eldest son has gone to steal and, as a result, they have started beating him. I went there and saw them beating him. I asked them to save my son but they did not mind me,” Auntie Yamoah told Connect FM.



The distraught mother told the radio station that her son was a driver by profession but later stopped to adopt a lifestyle she tagged as “different.”



“I know he is a driver but he later stopped and resorted to other behaviour. I have been speaking to him to change his attitude but he did not listen to me,” she said.