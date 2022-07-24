Suspected thief stoned to death in front of Methodist Church at Ashtown

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A suspected thief has been stoned to death in front of the Ashtown Methodist Church in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti.



The unidentified man believed to be in his mid-thirties was allegedly lynched to death for attempting to steal in the area in the wee hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The lifeless body of the deceased who is a well-built man was left at the back of the church building by his unknown assailants.



An eyewitness who unanimously spoke to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that she heard noise of people shouting and chasing the suspected thief around the area but could not go forward.



"Yes I heard the noise of some people beating the alleged thief but couldn't go forward because I was afraid.



"I don’t know what he attempted to steal here but I woke up in the morning only to discover the body of the deceased at the back of the church building."



Some residents in the area expressed worry over the rampant robbery attacks in the area and called on security in the metropolis to take necessary actions to curb the menace



This particular incident, they noted, was the tenth time a suspected thief was lynched to death in the area in the last four years.



While the residents were concerned about the serial killing of suspected robbers in the area, they were equally worried about how some thieves have been terrorizing residents in the area.



The body of the deceased was still left in a bush at the back of the church building at the time of filing this report.