Suspected thief lynched at Krofrom CPC

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A man in his 40s suspected to be a thief has been allegedly lynched at Krofrom CPC in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



The incident occurred on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



He was chased and lynched after allegedly stealing from a house in the area.



The Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Kwaku Appiah, told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that he had the information and rushed to the area to find the yet-to-identified man dead.



He said he reported the case to the Tafo-Pankrono police and conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.



The police have commenced investigations into the incident.