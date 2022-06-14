Suspected thief lynched at Esaso in the Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A suspected thief has been lynched by unknown persons at Esaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region following his alleged involvement in a series of crimes in the area



The deceased, 40, who has only been identified as Thunder, is said to have stolen a motorbike in the area.



Unfortunately for him, some unknown people in the community spotted him and ambushed him leading to his arrest and lynching in the wee hours of Monday, June 13, 2022.



Some eyewitnesses who saw the lifeless body of the deceased in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng said they suspect the suspected thief was hit with stones, sticks, and metals by his assailants until he eventually gave up the ghost.



The unit committee chairman for Esaso-Adankwame Electoral Area, Mr. Kwasi Obeng said he woke up in the morning to discover the deceased in the gutter and so could not identify the individuals involved in the lynching.



"I had to notify the police for further investigations because the scene was scary to see."



He added that the lifeless body which was left in a pool of blood in a gutter has since been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy by police in the area.