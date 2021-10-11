Suspected thief beaten to pulp at Ashalaja

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A suspected thief has been physically attacked



•He was beaten for stealing



• Concerned persons called on police to intervene



A man suspected to be a thief has been physically attacked by an irate mob at Ashalaja, a suburb of Accra, Rainbowradioonline has reported.



The alleged thief, according to an eyewitness, was caught while he was absconding with his accomplice after stealing.



The eyewitness narrated that the angered mob used chairs, tables, sticks, and other objects to beat him until he almost became unconscious.



The eyewitness added that people who were around during the incident pleaded on behalf of the thief but nothing stopped the angry mob from inflicting more beatings on him.



They have since called on the police to intervene.