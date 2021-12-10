You are here: HomeNews2021 12 10Article 1420435

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Suspected robber shot dead at Tema, colleague on the run

The Police in Tema last Monday, December 6, 2021, shot dead one suspected armed robber, a statement issued by the service has disclosed.

However, the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team.

The Police said it responded to a distress call about a robbery attack in the area.

A patrol team responded to the call and pursued the suspects who were on a motorbike with registration numbered cover with a polythene bag.

The suspects according to the Police engaged them in a shootout leading to the death of one of the suspects.

The second suspect escape from arrest, the Police statement added.

