Suspected robber burnt to death in front of Juaboso Police Station

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Irate youth lynch suspected armed to death



Suspected armed robber caught with stolen phones



Police save one suspected robber



A young man suspected to be one of the members behind robberies in the Juaboso and its surroundings in the Western Region has been burnt to ashes in front of a police station by some angry youth.



The three suspects were arrested but one escaped, the police rescued the second, but the third was lynched before police intervention.



“The angry youth descended heavily on the police and threw stones at them and damaged their vehicles when the law enforcers attempted to rescue the suspects,” Graphic.com reports.



An eyewitness said the lynched robber was exposed after he was seen with 6 phones while trying to board a vehicle at the main Bonsu Nkwanta Lorry Station to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



He was then confronted by some of the youth to unlock the phones but was not able to do so.



The youth then removed the SIM card and inserted it into another device, it was at this point they noticed the phone belonged to a popular member of the community after they attempted to make a mobile money transaction.



The suspect was taken to the house of one of the victims whose name appeared on the phone as the owner, and he then narrated the circumstances of how he lost his phone.



The suspect, upon sensing the danger ahead of him, confessed to being a member of a robbery syndicate and led his apprehenders to the house where the remaining members of the gang were.



Upon reaching the location of the gang, one member of the gang jumped a wall and escaped, while another was apprehended.



The other was set ablaze on reaching the police station, while the third was rescued by police.



NYA/BOG



