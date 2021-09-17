Suspected kidnapper of missing 9 month-old pregnant woman demands ransom

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• A suspected kidnapper has contacted the mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah who has gone missing in Takoradi since Thursday dawn



• The suspected kidnapper is reportedly demanding a ransom for the release of the 9-month-old pregnant woman



• Josephine failed to return home after going for an early morning walk



While the family and loved ones continue to wait for the return of Josephine Panyin Mensah who was reported missing in Takoradi Thursday, a suspected kidnapper has reportedly contacted her family demanding a ransom.



According to a Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, the said kidnapper is demanding a ransom for the return of the 28-year-old woman who is said to be 9-months pregnant.



The expectant mother reportedly went missing on the dawn of Thursday, September 16, 2021.



According to Mr Paul Simon, identified as the husband of the missing woman, his wife failed to return home after going for a routine dawn walk.



He reported the incident to the police and later indicated that the mother had received a phone call from a suspected kidnapper who is demanding a ransom for the release of his wife.



Josephine was last seen at Amoono road towards Paa Grant Roundabout in Takoradi.



The police in Takoradi have since commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to the pregnant woman going missing.



DSP Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Service has since confirmed the incident, indicating that the police is working hard to trace the whereabouts of Josephine.