Suspected gay violently assaulted at Nkawie - Pro-LGBTQ+ group alleges

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man has been assaulted by a mob at Nkawie on suspicion that he was gay.



This website gathered that the perpetrators did not only videotape their abuse to the victim but also released the gruesome raw videos online.



The attack took place at Nkawie in the Ashanti region. Rainbowradioonline.com further discovered that the attackers did not only physically abuse the victim but verbally assaulted him.



They allegedly hit him with their hands, legs, and canes.



One of them allegedly heated iron and attempted to attack the victim with it whereas another wielding a machete attempted to slash him with it.



A gay rights organization, Rightify Ghana has disclosed that while there used to be 3 – 4 cases per week, the cases have more than doubled since the anti-LGBTQ bill was sent to Parliament.



According to them, we are curse toy recording 2 – 3 of human rights violations against suspected LGBTQI persons per day.



