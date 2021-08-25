Suspected criminal lynched at Nkawkaw Apesika

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A young man suspected to be in his 30s has been lynched by some youth at Nkawkaw Apesika in the Eastern Region for allegedly attempting to steal sheep.



The name of the suspect is not yet known and no information about him has yet been known.



Agoo News Obrempong Kweku Ampomah reports that the suspect who has sustained injuries is currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital under the care of the Nkawkaw District Police Command.



A little information gathered indicates they were three suspects but two are on the run.



The police have commenced preliminary investigations into the matter.