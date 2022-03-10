Suspected cable thief electrocuted while 'stealing' cables at Pokuase Interchange

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

A 40-year-old thief has been electrocuted under the Pokuase Interchange while stealing earth wires at the high-tension pylons.



Branteng Kofi Appiah according to police information available to MyNewsGh.com, was found lying down with his whole body burnt even though he was not dead.



Police officers who were at the scene of crime immediately invited Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)to help rescue the victim.



It was gathered through preliminary investigations that the victim went to dig and steal earth wire under the high tension and was electrocuted.



He was rushed to Amasaman Hospital and later referred to the Police Hospital for treatment.



Suspect Branteng Kofi Appiah is currently on admission at Police Hospital struggling for survival while his family is being contacted to support his hospitalization.