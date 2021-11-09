Suspected armed robber and rapist arrested at Tema

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested suspected armed robber and rapist Dordzi Dzidefo, who has been on the run since July this year.



A statement by the Police said, the suspect, who is a motorbike operator, was hired by his victim from Kakasunanka No. 1 to Golf City. However, on their return around 12:00 midnight, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a Police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.



Further investigations disclosed that the suspect, on July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Ghana Cedis (GI-le 247.00) from the victim’s mobile wallet into his MTN mobile wallet.



The suspect was arrested on November 1, 2021, at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation.



The suspect has been arraigned at the court and holistic investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices.



