You are here: HomeNews2021 11 09Article 1398421

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com

Suspected armed robber and rapist arrested at Tema

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dordzi Dzidefo was arrested on November 1, 2021, at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 Dordzi Dzidefo was arrested on November 1, 2021, at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested suspected armed robber and rapist Dordzi Dzidefo, who has been on the run since July this year.

A statement by the Police said, the suspect, who is a motorbike operator, was hired by his victim from Kakasunanka No. 1 to Golf City. However, on their return around 12:00 midnight, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a Police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.

Further investigations disclosed that the suspect, on July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Ghana Cedis (GI-le 247.00) from the victim’s mobile wallet into his MTN mobile wallet.

The suspect was arrested on November 1, 2021, at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation.

The suspect has been arraigned at the court and holistic investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

President Akufo-Addo

Hearts of Oak’s meeting with Akufo-Addo cancelled

Business

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

We'll go on Eurobond market for financial assistance, not IMF - Ofori-Atta

Entertainment

Shatta Wale is standing trial for circulation of false news

Watch how Shatta Wale hailed his lawyer after court sitting

Africa

Duncan Okoth Okombo was recently honored by Google. (Doodle illustrated by Joe Impressions)

Four interesting facts about Okoth Okombo, the African sign language founder Google just celebrated

Opinions

A deplorable road

Your Excellency, can Ghana boast of good roads?