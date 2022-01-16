Suspect who stabbed a police officer killed in Berekum

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police officer stabbed to death



Suspect kills officer at a police station



Police killer allegedly attacks police officers during arrest



A man identified as Yaw Peprah, the suspect involved in the stabbing and killing of a police officer at Nyamebekyere Police station in the Berekum District of the Bono Region, has been shot dead by police.



Reports indicated that the suspect was arrested by an officer (name withheld) over threats to hurt someone. Upon arrival at the police station, Yaw, withdrew a knife that had been concealed in his pocket and brutally stabbed the officer at the counter then bolted.



After a manhunt, he was smoked out of his hiding place in Komfuokrom in Berekum.



Once again, he resisted arrest and was alleged to have attacked police officers. He was in the process, shot and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.



A police statement read: "He was shot after several attempts to disarm him failed. He was also sent to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival."



The stabbed police officer was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital following the attack but died shortly.



“On reaching the frontage of the Police station, the suspect who was armed with a knife hidden in his pocket attacked and stabbed the NCO severely on the neck and other parts of the body. The NCO was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly on admission,” the statement added.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the Police Administration requested that the media be discreet in their reportage on the incidence until the family of the deceased officer was duly briefed.



"Meanwhile, we respectfully urge the public, especially the Media not to put the name of the officer and any sensitive details about the incident in the media until the family is duly briefed."









