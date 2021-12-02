Survey puts Duffuor ahead of Mahama to lead NDC into 2024

Politics of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Clubhouse survey showed that 57% of the contributors believe Dr Kwabena Duffuor is favourable to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) compared to 41% who feel that way about John Mahama.



This was after the public lecture delivered by Dr Duffuor on job creation in Accra on Monday, November 29.



Joojo Dadson from the Ghana Democracy Forum in a remark on Clubhouse release said: “Duffuor represents the only viable alternative to the NPP in any shape or form. I think people’s gut instinct after hearing that speech will be: Dr. Duffuor is the right man to lead Ghana.



“The man is simply a breath of fresh air after the ding dongs we’ve had in this fourth republic – Smart, competent, serious with a dash of a sense of humor when appropriate,” Joojo Dadson added.



Another contributor, Awudu Alhassan from Youth Alliance Ghana said that Dr. Duffuor had scored an “injury-time winner”, and he predicted that NDC could now go on to win the next election if Duffuor is on the ticket.



“This was a real NDC speech from a real NDC leader. He showed there is a huge gulf between NDC and the NPP,” Awudu Alhassan added.



And finally, Mawuli Adadevor of the Volta Forum said:



“It was absolutely brilliant lecture. He delivered it humbly but with a passion we don’t often see in modern politicians,” he said. “On the specifics he was talking about things that people really want. That’s my kind of a leader”, Awudu Alhassan concluded.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor had officially declared his intention to be President of Ghana.



Although his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to open nominations for the presidential race ahead of the 2024 elections, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who was the Finance Minister under the Mills’ administration said he would welcome a decision of the delegate of the NDC to make him the presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.



He said these in an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker in Accra on Monday November 29.



Roland told him that “I saw a promo of you advocating for young people to get involved in the NDC and make sure that they also take part in the governance process, is it that you have the presidential ambition at all? You want to become president of our Republic?”



Dr Duffuor replied saying “I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet, if we get there and I am given the nod why not?”



Roland asked again that “Potentially and hypothetically, if you get elected as a presidential candidate who ideally will fit the bill of becoming your vice presidential candidate?



He replied “There are two people who are doing very well in politics, they are lawyers. Look at Bagbin with over 30 years in politics, look at this young man Haruna, any of them. If I have Haruna Iddrisu or Bagbin, any could be my running mate, they are working hard, they are in politics and they will complement me.”