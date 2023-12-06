Surge in teenage pregnancy in Agortime-Ziope alarming – DCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agortime-Ziope in the Volta Region, Emelia Emefa Adzimah, has bemoaned the high and alarming rate of teenage pregnancy in the district.



During the 39th edition of the National Farmers' Day celebration held at Takuve in the Agortime-Ziope District, the DCE highlighted the severity of the issue.



She revealed that the reported cases of teenage pregnancy among Antenatal Care registrants for 2023 alone have reached 130, emphasising the gravity of the situation.



“This is alarming as the actual figure could be higher as this figure represents the reported cases only.”



Ms. Adzimah emphasised the shared responsibility of parents in preventing their children from becoming victims of teenage pregnancy.



She noted the importance of parents fulfilling the basic needs of their children and actively instilling discipline to prevent such occurrences.



The DCE indicated the broader implications of teenage pregnancy, noting a parallel increase in the rate of HIV/AIDS infection in the district.



She urged residents to adopt behavioural changes toward sexual practices to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS.



Addressing the audience, she the DCE said: “Closely associated with the issue of teenage pregnancy is the increase in the rate of HIV/AIDS infection in the district. We must have behavioural change towards sex to reduce the HIV/AIDS infection in the district.”