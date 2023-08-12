Surcharge persons responsible for GH¢60bn BoG loss – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think-tank, Imani Africa is advocating for persons behind the Bank of Ghana’s 2022 GH¢60 billion loss to be held responsible and charged to refund all lost monies.



According to Franklin Cudjoe, Ghana’s central bank has been utterly irresponsible in its mandate of managing the country’s money.



“If you are suggesting to us that because you supported the government and so the loss should be taken, then you are simply saying that your fundamental duty as an independent arbiter in disputes among government institutions should be thrown to the dogs,” he said in an interview on Citi News.



He added that, his call for the trustees of the BoG to be surcharged is not vindictive, rather it is standard practice to surcharge individuals responsible for financial infractions in an audit.



He explained, “The auditors were quite clear about the mandate of the Bank and as to why all these infractions are coming out tells me one thing, that the right procedures were not adopted by the central bank and if that is the case, why are we running around to get a solution? What I know is that if you are audited as an independent organization and certain infractions are found, you are surcharged, so my point is, are we not supposed to be looking at that direction as well?”



“This should go beyond calls that people should resign, I think we must also find out if some surcharging will be done because this is substantial money,” he added.



