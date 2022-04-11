Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling, Minority will feel spited – ASEPA boss predicts

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

The Supreme Court will soon hear a review application on the issue of whether or not presiding deputy Speakers of Parliament have the right to vote and or be counted for purposes of decision-making quorum.



The Apex Court is likely to reverse its March 9 ruling which allowed deputy Speakers the right to vote and constitute quorum. The reversal will excite the general populace but hurt the Minority in Parliament.



This is the prediction of Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability. ASEPA; a governance think-tank.



Thompson’s comment comes on the back of a review application filed by law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, who originally petitioned the apex court on the issue after disagreements over the voting rights triggered chaos in Parliament.



Thompson’s prediction was contained in a Facebook post of Sunday, April 10, 2022. The post read in part; “The principle of expressio unis est exclusio uterus would find no comfort in the bosom of the review bench but rather Tuffuor V AG would prevail, the law is in the bosom of the judge and I foresee Justice Abdulai succeeding in his review application.



“Justice Abdulai would be very much excited, in fact all of us would be because we would have been vindicated but you know who won’t be smiling at all; the Minority in Parliament and the NDC their balls would have been stepped on twice damn the same elephant but who cares?



“For us Ghanaians it won’t matter, because our interest is for the law to succeed and not individuals!!!” he stressed.



Supreme Court rules on Deputy Speakers’ voting rights and quorum formation



The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling affirming that contrary to Parliament’s Standing Orders, Deputy Speakers whiles presiding in the House could vote and could be counted to form a quorum.



The Minority strongly rejected the ruling and vowed to challenge its practical implementation in the House.



Since the ruling, they have also insisted that more than half of members be present in the Chamber before any decision is taken, a situation that led to the forced adjournments.



In the wake of the ruling, the E-Levy bill was passed by a one-sided Parliament with Minority MPs boycotting the process.



Three Minority MPs have since approached the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the passage of the E-Levy, they argue that at the time of voting, the Majority had only 137 MPs in the chamber, one short of the 138 members required for a decision to be taken.



The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision a few weeks ago read their ruling on Justice Abdulai v AG I, in that ruling the Supreme Court affirmed that per the Constitution 1992 and the Standing Orders of Parliament, 137 MPs do not meet the specified quorum for decision making and as such the November 30th rejection of the budget by the Minority in Parliament was unconstitutional.



Subsequently Parliament had approved the budget and the appropriation even before the Supreme Court could rule on the subject so the ruling was inconsequential.



In the same manner, the Minority had also staged a walkout during the approval of the e-levy to short the majority of the quorum leaving 136 Majority MPs who subsequently purports to have approved the e-levy for all the 275 members and 30million Ghanaians.



Now Justice Abdulai has filed for a review of the Supreme Court decision on the matter.

We also know that the Constitution allows the Supreme Court to depart from their earlier decision whenever they deem it proper to do so.



Now here’s my prophecy, Oliver Wendel Holmes once said the law is a prophecy of what the Court/Judge will do in-fact and nothing more pretentious; so here’s what I think the Court will do, the review bench may very much likely depart from the original decision of the ordinary bench.



The principle of expressio unis est exclusio uterus would find no comfort in the bosom of the review bench but rather Tuffuor V AG would prevail, the law is in the bosom of the judge and i foresee Justice Abdulai succeeding in his review application.



Justice Abdulai would be very much excited, infact all of us would be because we would have been vindicated but you know who won’t be smiling at all; the Minority in Parliament and the NDC their balls would have been stepped on twice damn the same elephant but who cares?



For us Ghanaians it won’t matter, because our interest is for the law to succeed and not individuals!!!



I am Prophet Mensah Thompson and you can start bringing out your offering…let’s take line by line!!