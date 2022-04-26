Supreme Court unanimously dismisses review application for ruling on Deputy Speakers voting rights

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Supreme court okays Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote



Justice Abdulai asks Supreme Court to rescind March 9 ruling



Applicant tags Supreme Court ruling as miscarriage of justice



A nine-member Supreme Court panel has, in a unanimous decision, dismissed an application filed for a review of the court’s ruling that was delivered on March 9, 2022.



A private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, filed an application asking the court to review the decision which held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament while presiding over proceedings of the house, reserves his right to participate in voting and can be counted as part of a quorum for decision-making.



Justice Abdulai, who was the applicant in the March 9 case, went back to the Supreme Court asking for the court to rescind its decision.



According to him, the judges were wrong in their earlier ruling and therefore occasioned a miscarriage of justice.



In opposition to the review application, a Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba, argued that the case of Justice Abdulai did not meet the required criteria for a review application.



“The long reference to previous constitutions does not meet the criteria for a review application. The plaintiff has failed to show how a miscarriage of justice has occasioned or showed any new matter that should have been considered. Present application is unmeritorious and a clear abuse of the court process,” she said, reports myjoyonline.com.



Presiding over the court, Justice Jones Dotse also said the application failed to meet the required threshold for a review case to succeed and went on to order the application accordingly dismissed.



The nine-member panel who sat on the review application were Justices Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Lovelace Johnson, Mariama Owusu, Celemenfe Honyenuga, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Mensah Bonsu, Emmanuel Kulendi