Supreme Court throws out Jaleel's injunction application against Trasacco Furniture

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Trasacco Furniture Limited, a subsidiary of Ghana’s leading estate developer, Trasacco Group has emerged victorious in the case against Jeleel Ghana Company Limited in the Supreme Court of Ghana, a release signed by Kwame Owusu Danso, General Manager, Corporate Affairs- Trasacco Group has said.



It would be recalled that in the aforementioned case concerning a 138-acre parcel of land, the Court of Appeal in a unanimous ruling, indicated that, the said acreage of Land belongs to Trasacco Furniture, disagreeing with Jaleel Ghana Company’s motion that it was the Lawful and legitimate owners of the said Land. Further, the court granted Trasacco Furniture entry and possession of the said land.



In complete disagreement, Jaleel Group proceeded to the Supreme Court and filed a motion for an injunction and stay of execution. In reviewing the motion filed, the Supreme court without the burden of thought established unequivocally that Jaleel’s motion for stay of execution and the injunction on entry and possession of the property was ‘grossly incompetent and unmeritorious’ and that their continuous occupation of the land belonging to Trasacco Furniture was unlawful, and that their appeal is frivolous and fails to lay out any legal canons worthy of upsetting the judgment entered in the judgement of the Court of Appeal on October 28, 2021.





Pursuant to the Court of Appeal decision handed down in favour of Trasacco Furniture on 28TH OCTOBER, 2021, the company has, following the ruling, served Notice on all persons who illegally acquired parcels of land in Pantang to vacate as there will be consequences.



It will be recalled that sometime in March 2020, there was a publication in the Daily Graphic cautioning the General public about the ILLEGAL SALE OF LAND AT PANTANG (NEAR HEAD OFFICE OF MICHELETTI & CO. LTD) BELONGING TO TRASACCO FURNITURE LTD. The purpose of this was to serve NOTICE that any such purchases of the said Lands were not in conformity with law. However, these unscrupulous persons flagrantly disregarded the orders and went on with their illegality, until the Court of Appeals decision, Ruling in favour of Trasacco Group.