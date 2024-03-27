Supreme Court strikes out Dafeamekpor case against Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court has struck out an interlocutory injunction case filed by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The MP’s suit was to challenge the constitutionality of the appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ministerial positions.



Reading the judgment of the court, the Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo, stated that "In the circumstances, there is no reason to attempt to stay the hand of parliament regarding the vetting of the newly-nominated ministers.



"With regard to the post reassignments, the facts presented by plaintiff indicate that the president had not submitted their names for vetting. There is, therefore, no need to blame this court for any order and the Speaker regarding this.



"The decisions of this court... is that the application is dismissed as frivolous and abuse of the court processes."



The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, was, however not present in court for the hearing.



According to GhanaWeb's reporter, neither was his lawyer.