Supreme Court’s ruling against Quayson questionable - Lawyer

Politics of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A private legal practitioner, Paul Kumi, says he totally disagrees with the decision by the Supreme Court to restrain Mr. Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as Member of Parliament for Assin North.



According to him, the former Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr. Quayson did not violate the country’s electoral law in any form to deserve that ruling.



Mr. Paul Kumi’s comment comes after Ghana’s Apex Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained Mr. Quayson from representing the people of Assin North until the final determination of a pending substantive case challenging the legality of his election.



The Apex court in a 5-2 ruling said the application from the plaintiff Michael Ankomah Nimfah succeeds.



The seven-member panel said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.



The application of the petitioner was granted by Jones Dotse, as Court President, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi while Justice Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented.



A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr. Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.



The petitioner had prayed the Apex Court that James Gyakye Quayson’s continuous stay in office despite a High Court Judgment annulling his election offended the Constitution, and was not fair to the people of Assin North.



The Cape Coast High Court had ruled that Mr. Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



The embattled MP had been challenging the decision by the high court at the supreme court.



The injunction against the MP will hold until the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election as MP.



In an interview with Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Paul Kumi said, "I personally disagree with the ruling of the Supreme Court restraining the now former MP from holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North."



He said, "Mr. Quayson never violated the electoral laws of Ghana and after the ruling yesterday, I have read through the constitution and I am still finding it difficult to understand the basis on which the court gave its ruling”, he said.



