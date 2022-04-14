Supreme Court’s 5-2 ruling bad - Amaliba speaks on Assin North verdict

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Assin North MP prevented from performing Parliamentary duties



Supreme Court handed down a 5-2 decision on April 13



This enforces the High Court decision in July 2021



Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the Supreme Court's 5-2 decision in which the Assin North Member of Parliament, MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is prevented from performing his Parliamentary duties, is bad.



According to him, per the ruling, the people of Assin North have been denied representation in Parliament, something that is not ideal.



He believes that the Supreme Court’s decision means the constituents will join the people of SALL who are without representation.



Speaking on Joy FM‘s Top Story, on Monday, April 14, Amaliba explained, “We can’t have a democracy where a chunk of your people are not represented and I think that in matters such as this, the decision is always to have representation and not rather to ensure that there is no representation and that is why I think that this ruling is a bad ruling.”



But Frank Davies, the lawyer for the plaintiff opined that the constituents are better off without a representation in Parliament because having an illegal person to lead them will be to their own disadvantage.



Davies said, the Supreme Court’s directive that restrains James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the MP for the constituency, is a step in the right direction.



“An illegible person running around as a Member of Parliament for a constituency when he is not; it obviously leads to a mutilation of the sovereign will of the people of Assin North.



“They are better off now without someone who is parading as a Member of Parliament whilst he is not, whilst we await the decision of this Court,” he said in an interview after the Supreme Court's ruling.



Background



In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.



He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



