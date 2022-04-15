Supreme Court ruling on Assin North MP is 'strange' - Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

A member of the Legal Team of the embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has described the Supreme Court ruling on the MP’s case as strange, as per the ruling, the MP cannot hold himself as a Parliamentarian.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Tamakloe said the situation is worrying as the people of Assin North will have no representative in Parliament.



He said the legal team will subsequently meet to deliberate on their next line of action.



According to Mr. Edudzi, Mr. Gyakye Quayson is confident in the Judicial system and he is hopeful for a successful ruling.



The Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana, in a majority decision on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 granted an injunction application against Mr. James Gyakye Quayson restraining him from holding himself out as a Member of Parliament and performing Parliamentary duties pending the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election.