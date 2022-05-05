Supreme Court ruling blocked government from collateralizing E-Levy – Minority

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament says they are happy with the ruling by the Supreme Court which blocked the government from collateralizing proceeds from Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) until the substantive case is heard.



According to the Minority, they took up the matter because it is of public interest and the constitutionality that needs to be pursued.



“But what is refreshing and heartwarming today is the second part of the ruling which gives directives to the Ghana Revenue Authority to preserve and keep the money. At least some people will not be in a hurry to collateralize the money until the matter is determined.



“For us, we raised this matter because it is of public interest significance, it’s of constitutional significance and we think that we’ll pursue it to its logical conclusion, so we’re very happy with the performance of our lawyers,” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu told journalists after the ruling by the Apex Court.



However, the application for an interlocutory injunction against the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) has been dismissed by the Supreme Court Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



In a unanimous decision of 7:0, the justices of the Apex Court dismissed the application from the three Members of Parliament with Minority side.



The ruling means the controversial E-Levy remains in force.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, led two of his colleagues Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to file an application at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



The President, however, asserted the bill into law.



Subsequently, the Ghana Revenue Authority commenced collection on May 1, 2022.



The new tax will see the deduction of 1.5% of the cost of selected electronic transactions by Ghanaians.



Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and Facebook to vent their disapproval of the move which has been justified by the government.