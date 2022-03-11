Supreme Court ruling a victory for Ghana’s democracy – NPP MP

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, says the Supreme Court ruling allowing a Deputy Speaker to vote in Parliament is a victory for Ghana’s democracy.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application to pronounce as unconstitutional, the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.



Presiding judge, Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament participation in voting was constitutional.



Justice Abdulai, a Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, asked the Supreme Court to pronounce as unconstitutional, Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.



This decision was after the November 30, 2021 clash between Speaker Bagbin and his First Deputy after the latter overturned an earlier vote of the House rejecting Government’s 2022 Budget.



He stated that in the context of articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution that the Deputy Speaker was not permitted to count himself for the purposes of quorum, since he had neither an original nor a casting vote as Speaker presiding.



The Supreme Court struck out the standing order 109(3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Andy Appiah Kubi, stated that the Supreme Court ruling allowing a Deputy Speaker to vote in Parliament is a victory for Ghana’s democracy as well as the Constitution of Ghana.



He called on persons criticizing the ruling of the Supreme Court to desist from it as they could be held liable for contempt.



“I know that everything that went on in Court was done with the laws of the land in perspective and so I believe the Supreme Court ruling allowing a Deputy Speaker to vote in Parliament is a victory not just for Ghana’s democracy but for the constitution of Ghana as well,” He added.