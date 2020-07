General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Supreme Court orders closure of Ecobank Head Office

The Ecobank head office located in Accra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, ordered closure of the Head Office of Ecobank in Accra.



It follows the inability of the bank to settle a GH¢4 million debt owed to a businessman.



More soon.





