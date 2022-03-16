Supreme Court isn't final arbiter on anything including the law - Kwesi Pratt asserts

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has refuted claims that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter when it comes to issues bothering on the laws of the country.



The Supreme Court has been challenged by some notable people in Parliament and the soceity following its verdict that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament is a Member of Parliament and can actively take part in decision-making in the House.



The court specifically said a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament".



Some critics have agreed to the court ruling while others also share dissenting views.



Critics like former President John Mahama, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu among others, who object to the court decision, describe the verdict as ''shocking'', ''despicable'', ''sham'' and support for the e-levy proposal by the current administration.



With critics like President Nana Akufo-Addo, STC Boss Nana Akomea and others, who agree to the verdict, the Supreme Court has finally settled the dispute and their ruling holds.



However, they direct the opposition to seek review of the verdict from the Apex Court.



President Akufo-Addo, declaring his position, said "the legislative power of Parliament [that is vested] that is of the State which is vested in Parliament is subject to the provisions of the constitution. All organs of the Ghanaian State including me as the Head of Executive, we are all subject to the teachings of the constitution. There is nobody in the Ghanaian State that is above the fundamental law of the land".



He added that, ''if they are denied the right to vote, [it will mean] it is tantamount to denying the right of the people you represent to have a say in the decision of the Assembly. That will not be right. So, I couldn't understand all this furore and controversy artificially generated".



Wading into the discussions on the Supreme Court ruling, Kwesi Pratt sought to disabuse the minds of Ghanaians regarding the seeming absolute authority vested in the Supreme Court to adjudicate cases.



He further accentuated that, ''the Supreme Court has never been or will never be the final authority on anything including the law. The Supreme Court exercises the power of the people. The Supreme Court acts in the name of the people. We have apportioned our sovereignty to the Supreme Court. So, ultimately, it is the people of Ghana who are the supreme-authority''.



Mr. Pratt also argued that the Supreme Court can be abolished by Ghanaians.



''The constitution itself, it has provisions for amendment. Am I lying? So, at any time, the people of Ghana can decide to amend the constitution. Indeed, the people of Ghana, they have a right to abolish the Supreme Court [yes] and set up something in its place. The Supreme Court, as currently constituted, is a constitutional creature; so, if you change the constitution, you can change the provisions on the establishment of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will become a new creature.''



He strongly held that assertion that the ''Supreme Court is the final authority and so on, [it] is not true. It cannot be true at least at the level of theory because they are acting in our name''.



