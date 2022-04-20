Supreme Court has become a crime scene, NDC must be brutal when handed power – Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has charged his party to evolve in its next reign in power.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Sam George described Ghana’s Supreme Court as having become a crime scene that ought to be purged.



He posited that his party must change to be drastic in its leadership style when the NDC assumes power again.



“Even as the Supreme Court has become a crime scene, the NDC must evolve to be 'brutal' with leadership when the reins are handed over. There must be a spine to our tenure. Happy Easter,” Sam George stated.



The opposition NDC after losing an election petition against the 2020 presidential election, has accused the judicial structure of being biased against the party.



Reacting to a recent statement by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, several NDC figures say they have been vindicated on their position about the judiciary.



Speaking during a forum for senior judges, the minister entreated members of the bench to avoid being biased in favour of the ruling party in its decisions emphasizing the risk it poses to the security of the state.



“Confidence in the judiciary will be lost if interpretation always favours the government, and the judiciary perceived to be biased is a big threat to national security.”



“Injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security,” he noted.



He stressed: “Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery.”



But reacting to the minister’s statement, a member of the NDC’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba said the NDC has always perceived judgments by the judiciary as negative against them and this was recently reechoed by former President John Mahama.



“It goes to vindicate the position of the NDC and recently you heard the former president make that call, the party has a problem with the judiciary,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr show.



