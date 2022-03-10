Supreme Court dismisses two applications of Assin North MP

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Supreme Court in a 3-2 decision has dismissed James Gyekye Quayson's stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.



The court in a 3-2 decision also dismissed an application for certiorari filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.



"In a 3-2 decision of this court, application for stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Cape Coast in relation to referral of Article 94 (2) (a) is dismissed.



Application for certiorari dated December 13, 2021 is unanimously dismissed," the Court presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, declared.



The application for stay of proceedings and referral of the MP, was seeking the Supreme Court to stay the appeal at the Cape Coast Court of Appeal and order the Court to refer Article 94(2a) to the Supreme Court for interpretation.



The Certiorari application was seeking to quash the ruling of the Court of Appeal ruling which dismissed the MP’s application for referral of Article 94 (2a) for interpretation.



In July 2021, a Cape Coast High Court declared that Quayson was holding a Canadian citizenship.



The MP proceeded to the Court of Appeal to seek refuge and subsequently to the highest court of the land.