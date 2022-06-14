Supreme Court adjourns Assin North MP case over death of Justice Torkornoo's father

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Supreme Court upholds decision to bar Assin North MP from parliament



Eligibility of MP under contention



Justice Torkornoo bereaved



A sitting of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, was adjourned after the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, announced the bereavement of one of the sitting justices.



This was immediately after the court unanimously upheld its April 13 decision that granted an injunction against Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



The Chief Justice on Tuesday morning announced in open court that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo had lost her father.



This caused the Chief Justice to announce the adjournment of the substantive case involving the Assin North MP.



Justice Anin Yeboah, according to a 3news.com report, stated that substitution of the bereaved panel member would be done if the situation becomes necessary.



A private citizen, Ankomah-Nimfah, in the substantive case, has asked the Supreme Court to make “a true and proper interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution.”



The petitioner is arguing that Mr Gyakye Quayson, at the time of filing his nomination to contest the Assin North parliamentary seat, was holding dual citizenship, contrary to the dictates of the 1992 Constitution.



The petitioner therefore asked the court to declare that the Electoral Commission breached Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution when it permitted Mr Quayson to contest in the 2020 elections.