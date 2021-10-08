Supreme Court Judges storm state House for funeral of late Marful-Sau

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A state burial is being held in honour of Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau today



• Many Supreme Court justices and lawyers are present at the event



• The late SC Justice reportedly died after a short illness



To commiserate with the family and pay last respects to their cherished colleague, several justices of Ghana’s Supreme Court have made appearance at the burial service of late Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau.



The late SC judge is said to have passed shortly after being infected by the Coronavirus. His demise was announced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after he passed away at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Kwabenya.



The burial service is being held at the State House in Accra after which he will be laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp.



In light of this, Supreme Court Justices including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo among others, are at the event to bid farewell to their lost colleague. Other judges and lawyers, including the Attorney General, Godfred Dame are also present to pay their last respects.



In his tribute, Justice Jones Dotse who was his best friend described him as a friend, brother and confidant. His death he says has become a bad bruise for him.



“I have been badly bruised, devastated and shaken beyond measure by this devastating and untimely event,” he wrote in his tribute.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on his part touted the good tenets of the late SC justice.

“His indelible achievements will forever remain in the annals of the Judicial Service of Ghana and etched on the hearts and minds of those who were privileged to have worked with him,” parts of his tributes read.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also present to commiserate with the family.



Prior to his demise, Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau was an active justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



