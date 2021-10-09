Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marful Sau laid to rest

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Bawumia, the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Supreme Court as well as former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, October 8, 2021 joined hundreds of mourners for the burial service of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marful Sau.



In a tribute from his children, Irvin Marful-Sau described his father as a God-sent angel who touched many lives. He said the late Marful-Sau was a loving father who was always there when he was needed most.



The Judicial Service eulogized him as a principled and dedicated man who will be remembered for his sterling performance as Chairman of the ICT Committee which oversaw the automation initiative of the Service.



A tribute by the government read by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, described Justice Marful-Sau as a man of humility, fairness and integrity and one of the best legal brains the country has ever had whose contribution to legal education and Ghana’s democracy cannot be forgotten.



Body of the late Justice Marful Sau has since been interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra.



Profile



Justice Marful-Sau was one of 7 justices of the Apex Court who heard the 2020 election petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama to challenge the validity of the election of President Akufo-Addo.



He was the 5th most senior judge of the 16-member Supreme Court.



The late Justice Marful-Sau was nominated to the Apex Court together with three other judges – Justices Agnes Dodzie, Professor Nii Ashie Kotey and Nene Amegatcher by President Akufo-Addo in 2018.



Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Marful -Sau was a Justice of the Court of Appeal for 12 years and High Court judge for 4 years.