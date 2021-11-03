Supposed kidnapping in Mpohor a hoax – Assembly Member

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

The supposed kidnapping case alleged to have happened at Mpohor in the Western Region seems to be a hoax, according to the Assembly Member for the Mpohor Electoral Area, Kofi Bentil.



The Assemblymember said his checks at the Mpohor Police Station have revealed that no such report has been made to the police while he, as an Assembly Member, is not aware of such occurrence.



Lover of the victim Stephen Kumi has also confirmed that his girlfriend, Stephanie, who was allegedly kidnapped, is back home.



Media General’s Takoradi-based Connect FM reported that after weeks of controversies amidst anxiety and uneasiness relating to reports of fake kidnap cases in the Western Region, there was yet another reported case of an alleged kidnap in Mpohor.



The alleged victim was named Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26, whose lover claimed could not be traced since Sunday, October 17.



Kumi had told Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, “I didn’t hear from her again after the long chat on phone, only for me to be called the next day by some guys using my girlfriend’s phone that they had kidnapped her and that I should pay GH¢2,000, otherwise she would be raped and used for rituals.”



Reacting to the development on Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show hosted by Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi on Tuesday, November 2, the Assembly Member for Mpohor said he is not aware of such an issue.



He added that the earlier assertion that the case has been reported to the police is false.