Supporting the team win 19 medals for the region gladdens my heart - Dr. Minta Nyarku to Taekwondo Association

Regional News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has paid a visit to welcome and applaud the Central Region Taekwando Association for participating in the 12th Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship.



"My visit here is to welcome you back from the competition and to acquaint myself with what happened in Accra. It gladdens my heart the little support I gave you guys has won some medals for the region."



He continued by urging the association to train harder to win more medals and to also possibly be crowned as the nation's best Taekwondo team come next competition.



"I was humbled to be decorated with these wonderful medals of yours but at the same time I have to give it back to our gallant athletes who made the region proud," an elated Dr. Nyarku shared with the Taekwondo team.



He made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call to the Central Region Taekwondo Association at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



Welcoming the Cape Coast North Member of Parliament to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Mr. Benard Ampem Darko, Coach of the Taekwondo team of Central Region narrated, "When we were about travelling to Tema for the competition, we approached the MP for some financial support to enable us embark on the journey for which he did. Today too, he has equally given us some funds to celebrate the occasion".



He furthered that, it was only wise, proper, and fitting that once Dr. Minta Nyarku assisted them, they had to present to him the medals won at the competition. "We won 19 medals and he was elated at our achievements and promised to offer us any assistance anytime such a need would arise to contribute to making central region Taekwando one of the best".



The Central Region Taekwando coach added that they were pleased with the Cape Coast North Member for his kind gesture because "Not all people would be willing to support Taekwando Association and I know God would bless him for his goods works and people would appreciate what he has done and vote for him again" he ended.



The 12th Edition of The Korean Ambassador’s Cup Taekwondo Championship came off on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Korean Sports Complex in Accra; the national capital. It ended successfully with team Central Region winning 19 medals in total comprising 5 Gold medals, 6 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals.



Out of 16 Regions that participated in the competition, Central Region placed fourth being beaten by Accra, 1st, followed by Eastern Region, 2nd, and Volta Region, 3rd.



The remaining are Bono Region, 5th, Ashanti Region 6th, Western Region 7th, Northern Region, 8th, Upper East 9th, Upper West came 10th and the remaining positions shared by the other 6 regions.