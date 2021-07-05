Supporters of Bawumia boo Alan Kyeremanten at Otchere-Darko's father's funeral

Politics of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Over the weekend, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko buried his late father



• During the funeral, a group called Friends of Bawumia decided to boo Alan Kyeremanten



• They explained that they have faith in Bawumia



Members of a group referring to themselves as Friends of Bawumia for 2024 (FOB) booed at Alan Kyeremanten, the Trade and Industry Minister, during the funeral of the late father of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



The over one hundred members of the group who were spotted in the same branded t-shirts and holding huge banners at the funeral at Koforidua, stormed the grounds and forecourt of the St. Georges Catholic Church auditorium during the burial Service and mobbed the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in what starrfmonline.com described as an uncomfortable manner.



The report added that the group then moved to jeering Alan Kyeremanten, who has been pitched against the number 2 man as being the biggest challenge that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could have in his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party as a candidate, going into the next major elections.



Singing in unison, “wo y3y3 ya Bawumia beba” to wit “come what may Bawumia will lead NPP in 2024,″ the FOB members chanted until some few women believed to be supporters of Alan Kyerematen also challenged them by cheering the latter up as they exited the premises of the church.



Unhappy about the turn of events, some supporters of Alan Kyerematen described how unnecessary the actions of the FOB was especially at the venue it happened at.



Speaking to Starr News afterward, Rev. George Opoku Acheampong, the Constituency Organizer for Fanteakwa North of the NPP, explained that the group was only put together to offer welcome to the vice president.



The group, Friends of Bawumia for 2024 (FOB), was inaugurated in January 2021 in Koforidua by Some constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region declaring their support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, current Vice President of Ghana to lead the Party in 2024.



“The reason is simple; when you look at NPP, our tradition is Danquah, Busia and Dombo. Now it is the turn of the Dombo’s to lead. This will clear the perception that NPP is Akan Party. We have big trust in Dr. Bawumia to be a good President.



“He has done a great job for Government and even the NPP 2020 Campaign. How he increased the Northern votes is a sign that if he leads the NPP, there is no doubt that the NPP can win again in 2024 to stay in Power if Dr Bawumia leads NPP,” he explained.



Providing support to him, Benjamin Owusu, better known as Benash, the 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP in the New Juaben South Constituency, said the party is in better hands with Dr. Bawumia leading the party into 2024.



“It is time for the NPP and the entire country regardless of your tribe to unite and support Dr Bawumia to continue the good work of Nana Akufo Addo who brought him to serve as his vice president. So, we have declared our support for Dr Bawumia to become President. His win will bring unity because many people think a Muslim cannot lead NPP so it is time to change this perception,” he said.



Present at the funeral were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, some ministers, deputy ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as other government appointees.



Also present were some executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress, some notable names in the music industry, among others.