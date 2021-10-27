Support us clear our debt – New UG VC appeals to govt

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The newly inducted Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has appealed to the government to help the University clear its debt.



The University of Ghana was recently slapped with a $165 million judgment debt for terminating the Africa Integras deal.



Speaking at her induction ceremony, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said, “A few issues which have consumed the management of UG in recent years are financial liabilities, resulting mainly from judgement debts and botched agreements.”



She told President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo, who was a guest at the ceremony that “Mr President, I would like to make an appeal to your government to deliver us from this rogue that hinders our growth and efforts to be truly world-class. I am making a special appeal to you to support us to clear our unfortunate debt, so we can get a clean slate to start on.”



Speaking about her plans, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said she would like to give each student a laptop to enhance their academic progress.



“I intend to institute a one-student-one-laptop policy, where we will collaborate with established ICT institutions to provide our students and staff to have their own laptops or handheld devices,” she said.



“Mr President, in this regard, we will need your support and that of your government to waive taxes for us, making these devices affordable for our students and staff,” she added.