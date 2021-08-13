Support government to fix the country - Yamfo Paramount Chief

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Ansah Adu-Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region has appealed to Ghanaians to support the government for Ghana’s speedy socio-economic progress.



Nana Adu-Baah II urged the citizenry to exercise maximum patient and do “what is expected of us as patriotic Ghanaians for national development”.



“Let’s perform our duties and responsibilities as people who care for the well-being of Ghana and support the efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the driver steering the vehicle of Ghana’s development because nation-building is a gradual process", he implored.



Nana Adu-Baah II, also the President of Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs made the appeal in an address to welcome President Akufo-Addo during a courtesy call on the Yamfo Traditional Council on Thursday to commence his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.



He praised President Akufo-Addo for his efforts in managing the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country and urged Ghanaians to support the fight against the spread of the virus by adhering to all health and safety protocols and government restrictions.



President Nana Akufo-Addo and his entourage paid another courtesy call on Nana Boakye Tromo III, the Paramount Chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area and thereafter inaugurated a newly-constructed multi-purpose block of the Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the town.



Work on the building started in 2015 with funding by the Ghana Education Trust Fund and it contains a library, information and communication technology laboratory and offices for administrative duties among others, Mrs. Joyce Ohene, the Principal of the College told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



President Akufo-Addo also called on the Bechem Traditional Council where Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, Paramount Chief of Bechem Traditional Area made a number of requests towards enhancing the livelihoods of the people.



Responding, the President pledged the Bechem-Techimantia-Derma-Akomadan road rehabilitation project would be completed by the end of his second term in office.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by some Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Municipal/District Chief Executives and New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives of the region.