Support for artisans key on John Mahama’s agenda - Edem Agbana

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Mawuko Yegbe, Akatsi

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), comrade Edem Agbana has said artisans have a special place in president Mahama’s next government in 2025.



He was speaking as a guest at the graduation ceremony of the United Garment Makers Association in Dzodze, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region. The colourful ceremony which was attended by over a thousand people saw the official graduation of thirteen apprentices who spent between one to three years in apprenticeship.



In his speech, the dynamic and vociferous youth leader, Edem Agbana used the opportunity to reiterate former president Mahama’s commitment to empowering artisans in the various communities by enhancing their technology, while promoting made in Ghana products.



Directly translated from his speech in Ewe, he said “the practice of importing school uniforms from China for our kids must end, we will introduce a paradigm shift where the contract will be decentralized for local garment makers to take proper measurement of the pupils and be paid to sew for them. This will help empower you and grow the local economy”.



Also, Edem Agbana advised the new graduates to maintain a very cordial relationship with their trainers because they still need guidance to establish themselves in the trade. He ended his speech with a cash donation to the association.