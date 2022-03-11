Support better government initiatives; not E-levy – NDC Chairman tells Church Leaders

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Akatsi North Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Richard Awudza has advised the Christian Council to find a better way in reviving the ailing economy rather than sorting support for the controversial Electronics Transactions levy (E-levy).



Mr. Awudza who was speaking to the media during an engagement with some branch executives of the NDC in his constituency said, “E-levy is a killer tax. It’s going to affect our businesses negatively.”



He noted further that he was not too happy when the Christian Council visited former President John Mahama with the intention to get the Minority in Parliament to accept the E-levy.



According to him, the move by the clergy was disingenuous and selfish.



He said, “I was sad and shocked to learn of the visit of the Christian Council to the leader of our party, John Mahama to urge him to get the Minority in Parliament to accept the E-levy.”



“Today, Churches take millions of cedis as tithe, others are foreign churches who come to make money here and transfer everything into accounts in their native countries. The churches should rather donate part of the millions of Cedis they collect as tithe into the coffers of the government on a monthly basis. I am sure this would rather help in reviving the Ghanaian economy,” he added.



Last month, a delegation of leaders of the various churches which included representatives from the Christian Council of Ghana visited former President John Dramani Mahama ostensibly to implore the later to get the Minority in Parliament to accept the controversial Electronics Transactions levy (E-levy).



This followed a free-for-all fight that broke out in Parliament during the debate and voting on the E-levy.



That visit by the Clergy is yet to yield any positive result as the NDC and its MPs in Parliament remain resolute in their rejection.