Support National Blood Service to save lives of accident victims – Bahun-Wilson

Health News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Bahun-Wilson, Head of Corporate Service at SIC Life Insurance Company has underscored the need for accident victims to be furnished with enough blood to survive.



According to him, the rising spate of road accidents in the country has resulted in unfortunate deaths and injuries sustained by victims hence there is a critical need to support the National Blood Service with voluntary blood donations.



Addressing journalists at a donation exercise, Bahun-Wilson said donating blood to save lives falls in line with the work on insurance companies and the people they insure as there can be no insurance if there is no life to insure.



“As one of the leading insurance companies in the country, we decided to embark on this exercise with the Management and Staff in support of the campaign of the entire Insurance Industry championed by the National Insurance Commission (NIC).



“Without lives, there could be no insurance, as businesses depend on lives for their insurance business so we decided to support the campaign for the insurance industry to help stock it. Many people including pregnant women and children in this time of COVID-19 and rampant road crashes resulting in many injuries are in dire need of blood to survive hence the need for everyone to come on board to support this exercise,” he pointed.



Bahun-Wilson further called on corporate entities and other individuals to voluntarily donate blood to save lives.



The exercise formed part of a nationwide programme by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in collaboration with the National Blood Service (NBS) to help with voluntary donations to re-stock the blood banks which are fast depleting.



The situation which is further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic has become necessary as the number of voluntary donors has drastically dwindled.



The blood donation exercise is held every Thursday at designated centres across the country and it is expected to end on October 14, 2021.