Support Henry Quartey to demolish structures on waterways - Ghanaians advised

Editor of the Informer newspaper, Andy Kankam, has admonished Ghanaians to support the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey in his bid to “make Accra work again”.



Andy was of the view that Ghanaians should turn a blind eye to “political affiliations and friendships” and support Henry Quartey as he ensures that structures on waterways are demolished.



“People know they are not to build on waterways but they do so. On this note, we must all rally behind the Greater Accra Regional Minister because he has already started pulling down all unauthorized structures or facilities that are on waterways and that is the only way we can solve this flooding issue”, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Andy also called out to the “duty bearers” of the country to also ensure that the right thing is done. On his part, we can only develop the country, if we focus on pulling down all illegal structures rather than begin conversations on floods every year when the rainy season stares at us.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, recently launched the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign’ to rid the city of filth and beautify it.



Since its inception, Henry Quartey, and a team of over 600 security officers have descended on parts of the Central Business District in Accra to demolish illegal structures as part of his plans to decongest the city.



The minister says the decongestion exercise is aimed at instilling discipline and the President’s aim of making the country’s capital the cleanest city in Africa.



Meanwhile, some parts of Ghana have recorded flood cases in the rainy season of June.



Last week Thursday, the entire ground floor of the newly built Kejetia Market was submerged after heavy rains.



Thousands of traders were displaced as goods worth millions of Cedis were destroyed.



Parts of Adum within the Central Business District got flooded after the over 4-hour rains in Kumasi.



Commuters were stranded as access routes from town to various destinations were unmotorable.