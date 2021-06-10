Support Green Ghana Day - Convener of TGRP

Regional News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Attah -Effah Badu, Coontributor

The Convener of the Green Republic Project (TGRP), a youth-driven grassroots initiative that seeks to make Ghana green has called for massive support for the upcoming Green Ghana Day event scheduled for Friday 11 June 2021 across the length and breadth of Ghana.



Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa said as lead advocates for a National Tree Planting Day which saw him and his team of dedicated young people push for such a day as a creative and deliberate effort to change the deforestation narrative, the Green Republic Project is urging all Ghanaians to step out and contribute to the Planting of 5million Trees on the day.



Government in April announced moves to plant 5 million trees on July 11 across the country as an initial programme under its Green Ghana Project.



The exercise would commence with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and some Chiefs planting trees.



Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa urged all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation to see the Green Ghana Day as a unique opportunity to secure the future of our children and generations unborn because trees remain central to the continuous existence of humanity.



He stressed, "We of The Green Republic Project see the climate crisis as a form of war and creative projects like the Green Ghana Day offer us a unique opportunity to reconcile humanity with nature through restoration".



The Green Republic Convener highly thanked H.E. the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making the dream and long-standing vision of having a National Tree Planting Day become a reality.



"We feel very elated that we have impacted National policy at the very highest level and would continue to dream dreams as young people to help build the Ghana we all yearn for," he said.



Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa wished that as long-standing proponents of this concept, they would have been invited to share in their experience and ideas but hope such omissions are corrected going forward since the Day is here to stay.



The Green Republic Project (TGRP) is a youth-driven grassroots initiative that seeks to make Ghana green again by planting a total of 20 million trees by 2028. In total, the group has planted over 16,000 trees across Ghana since its commencement on July 1, 2018.