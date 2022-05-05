Support E-levy so we can construct more roads for you - Paul Amaning to Ghanaians

Politics of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has tasked Ghanaians to get behind the government’s effort to get mobilised funds from the electronic levy to construct more roads for Ghanaians.



According to him, E-levy will enable the government to settle its debt obligations to them.



According to him, paying taxes should not be perceived as suffering but rather paying high-interest rates on loans puts a huge burden on the taxpayer.



Paul Amaning defended his stance saying that it is taxes that are used to undertake developmental projects including constructing motorable roads and building good hospitals.



“The road sector will get its fair share of the E-levy. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the introduction of E-Levy is implemented because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors,” Paul Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Accra-based Wontumi 95.9 FM.



“Once Ghanaians accept to pay the taxes, I will support the demand for accountability for the E-levy [from the government] when the time is due. I won’t say I am an NPP member because when the E-levy is used to construct roads, I will be the one to benefit and when it is used to build hospitals, I will be the one to benefit, and when it is used to expand secondary schools and basic schools, I will benefit as well.”



In his view, Ghanaians should understand the government’s position and agree to it then they can subsequently hold them to account and request a list of all projects undertaken with E-levy.