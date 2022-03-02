Support E-Levy for development - Paul Amaning

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, has called on Ghanaians to support the government’s E-Levy Bill, which is currently before Parliament, to help it mobilize enough funds for development among others.



According to him, with all the public uproar concerning the initial 1.75 % E-Levy, which has now been reduced to 1.5%, Ghanaians stand to see massive development from the proceeds to be accrued from the E-Levy, if they endorse it.



He has therefore called on Minority MPs to put partisan interests aside and think about Ghana’s development by giving the E-Levy the needed backing.



“At the 2022 budget reading, Ghanaians were hit with the introduction of a proposed 1.75% levy which was to cover all mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.



“In some quarters, there has been a disagreement over its implementation since it may operate against the principles of equity and equality. For instance, if I pay for a pair of jeans that cost GH¢100 using the mobile money platform, it will cost me an extra (GH¢1.75) whereas the person who doesn’t use the mobile money platform will still pay GH¢100 for the same pair of jeans."



“Thus, the distinction between the person that contributes to national development and the person that does not, lies on the decision to go digital.