Super Delegates Conference was Bawumia’s biggest hurdle - NPP Chairman

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene OfoeTeyeChu Agbadiagba lV, has said that the win by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s super delegates conference paves way for him to win the party’s upcoming presidential primary in November with ease.



In an interview, the constituency Chairman reveals that the super delegates conference was the biggest hurdle for the Vice President on his way to the flagbearership and that now that that is out of the way, the coast is clear for him to become the NPP’s next flagbearer.



“Among the generality of voters, Vice President Bawumia will not do less than 80% of the votes because of the clear signs on the ground. Per the team’s calculation, where he was going to have some challenge was in the super-delegates conference,” Nene said.



He adds that, “now that even at that level he has won with over 68 percent of the votes cast, the indication is very clear that he is going to become our flagbearer and from the calculations, he will win with not less than 80 percent of the votes.”



In the super delegates conference, which the NPP used to whittle down the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia swept 629 votes, which accounts for 68.15% of the total votes cast.



Not only that, Dr. Bawumia was followed by Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, who secured the second position with 132 votes, equivalent to 14.30%, a development that has tarnished former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who was initially perceived as running neck to neck with Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 ticket.



Mr. Kyerematen secured the third position with 95 votes, making up 10.29% of the total.



According to Nene Agbadiagba, the relegation of Alan Kyerematen to far away third position even further boosts the prospects of Dr. Bawumia winning with an even wider margin in the presidential primary proper.



“This is because Dr. Bawumia’s popularity resonates more among the party base than the top which is demonstrated by the fact that while at the top, many party bigwigs are eyeing the flagbearership position with him, at the bottom, the prevailing sentiment is that, Dr. Bawumia is our best bet.”



Consequently, he said that, “this victory from the super delegates conference has only boosted the momentum towards the victory in the upcoming primary proper in November,”



“I would like to commend hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover for his good works behind the scene for Dr. Bawumia to win with a landslide victory, likewise the respected former majoriy leader and minister for parliamentary affairs, hon. Abraham Ossei Aidooh, who has helped the Npp in diverse ways and a pillar of the party in parliament.” Nene OfoeTeyeChu Agbadiagba lV told journalists.