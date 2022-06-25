Sunyanimanhemaa commends Kennedy Agyapong for exposing fake pastors

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: GNA

Nana Akosua Duaah Asor-Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen of Sunyani Traditional Area has commended Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his role in exposing some fake pastors deceiving innocent Ghanaians on his Net 2 television channel.



She encouraged Mr. Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central to continue “the good works he is doing for the people of this country”, saying, “the Sunyani Traditional Council is strongly behind him.”



Nana Brayie II gave the commendation when Mr. Agyapong paid a courtesy call on the members of the Council on Friday to announce his participation as a principal speaker of the Guidance Conference, a day’s youth-oriented programme organised by stakeholders including the Sunyani Youth Development Association on the theme ''The Youth: Our Future Hope.”



The Sunyanimanhemaa lauded the astute and out-spoken politician for being born in month of June, saying, “I'm happy we are both June-born because people born in this month are legends.'



Accompanied by his wife, Christiana, friends and some members of his campaign team, Mr. Agyapong said the Guidance Conference was geared toward instilling hope in the youth by using his life as an example for them to emulate.



Mr Agyapong expressed his desire to do something in honour of the chiefs and people of Dumasua, a community of about eight kilometres from Sunyani on the Sunyani-Berekum road in the Sunyani West Municipality.



He said living in the United States of America some years back, he was strongly supported by a family from Dumasua and he owed allegiance to that family, hence his intention to reciprocate in that regard.